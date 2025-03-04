Left Menu

Bihar's Historic Budget Faces Praise and Criticism

Bihar's government has unveiled a Rs 3.17 lakh crore budget focusing on infrastructure and airports, drawing praise from BJP's Sanjay Jaiswal but criticism from RJD leaders who argue it neglects job creation and social welfare. The budget marks a significant increase from the previous year and precedes upcoming state elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 15:28 IST
Bihar's Historic Budget Faces Praise and Criticism
BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar has announced its budget for the financial year 2025-26, amounting to Rs 3.17 lakh crore, a 13.6% increase from last year's Rs 2.79 lakh crore. Presented by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Samrat Choudhary, the budget aims to enhance infrastructure, social welfare, and human development, setting the stage for upcoming state elections.

Praised by BJP Bihar President Sanjay Jaiswal as 'historic,' the budget focuses on new infrastructure projects and airport development, intended to propel state progress under the NDA. Jaiswal contrasted this with the past, highlighting a dramatic increase from the Rs 30,000 crore budget during Lalu Prasad Yadav's tenure.

However, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders have sharply criticized the budget. They argue it fails to address key issues such as unemployment, youth empowerment, and support for farmers and women. RJD leaders staged a protest outside the Bihar Legislative Assembly, accusing the government of prioritizing election strategies over public welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025