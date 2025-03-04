Bihar's Historic Budget Faces Praise and Criticism

Bihar has announced its budget for the financial year 2025-26, amounting to Rs 3.17 lakh crore, a 13.6% increase from last year's Rs 2.79 lakh crore. Presented by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Samrat Choudhary, the budget aims to enhance infrastructure, social welfare, and human development, setting the stage for upcoming state elections.

Praised by BJP Bihar President Sanjay Jaiswal as 'historic,' the budget focuses on new infrastructure projects and airport development, intended to propel state progress under the NDA. Jaiswal contrasted this with the past, highlighting a dramatic increase from the Rs 30,000 crore budget during Lalu Prasad Yadav's tenure.

However, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders have sharply criticized the budget. They argue it fails to address key issues such as unemployment, youth empowerment, and support for farmers and women. RJD leaders staged a protest outside the Bihar Legislative Assembly, accusing the government of prioritizing election strategies over public welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)