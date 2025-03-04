Verbal Skirmish in J&K Assembly: Abdullah Refutes Comparisons of Border Progress

In a heated session at the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah addressed a verbal altercation between NC and BJP lawmakers, focusing on comparisons of progress between divided Kashmir regions. Abdullah emphasized Jammu and Kashmir's independent development, contrasting it with cross-border projects heavily supported by China.

As tensions rose, NC MLA Saifullah Mir's comments on infrastructure prompted BJP's R S Pathania to demand clarification. Abdullah maintained that Jammu and Kashmir's development did not rely on foreign powers, unlike Pakistan-occupied Kashmir which benefits from China's investments.

The session saw Abdullah urging members to de-escalate, reiterating Jammu and Kashmir's self-reliance in infrastructure advancement. He humorously addressed the situation while highlighting ongoing challenges, ensuring the assembly returned to order. Abdullah's response underscored regional development issues and the political intricacies linked to them.

