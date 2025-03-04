Verbal Skirmish in J&K Assembly: Abdullah Refutes Comparisons of Border Progress
During a heated session in Jammu and Kashmir's assembly, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah intervened as NC and BJP lawmakers clashed over infrastructure comparisons between parts of Kashmir. Abdullah emphasized that development in Indian Kashmir was independent of foreign aid, unlike across the border, which relies on Chinese support. The discussion sparked significant disputes and calls for political clarification.
- Country:
- India
In a heated session at the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah addressed a verbal altercation between NC and BJP lawmakers, focusing on comparisons of progress between divided Kashmir regions. Abdullah emphasized Jammu and Kashmir's independent development, contrasting it with cross-border projects heavily supported by China.
As tensions rose, NC MLA Saifullah Mir's comments on infrastructure prompted BJP's R S Pathania to demand clarification. Abdullah maintained that Jammu and Kashmir's development did not rely on foreign powers, unlike Pakistan-occupied Kashmir which benefits from China's investments.
The session saw Abdullah urging members to de-escalate, reiterating Jammu and Kashmir's self-reliance in infrastructure advancement. He humorously addressed the situation while highlighting ongoing challenges, ensuring the assembly returned to order. Abdullah's response underscored regional development issues and the political intricacies linked to them.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Xi Jinping's Strategic Symposium Boosts China's Private Sector Amid U.S. Tensions
Xi Jinping's Shift: Boosting China's Private Tech Sector
Xi Jinping Engages Business Titans to Ignite China's Economic Engine
Xi Jinping's Symposium Signals Support for China's Tech Sector
Xi Jinping's Symposium: Navigating China's Tech Future Amid U.S. Tensions