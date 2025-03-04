Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir MLA Criticizes Administration's Failure to Implement PM's Promises

MLA Rameshwar Singh criticized the Jammu and Kashmir administration for not fulfilling promises made by PM Modi and LG Manoj Sinha. A school building in Kathua, highlighted by a student's video, remains unfinished despite official promises, sparking assembly debates and political sparring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 04-03-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 16:35 IST
In a fiery address, National Conference MLA Rameshwar Singh lashed out at the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday, accusing them of inefficiency and failing to deliver on promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. The criticism centered around an unfulfilled promise regarding a school building in the Kathua district.

The issue led to a heated exchange between ruling and opposition members in the assembly. Singh highlighted the case of a young schoolgirl, Seerat Naaz, who had made a viral appeal to the Prime Minister for better school facilities. Despite Modi's public acknowledgment and promise, the school building remains incomplete.

The stalled Rs 91 lakh project, meant to modernize the dilapidated school, remains in limbo due to administrative roadblocks. Singh's remarks underscored growing dissatisfaction with the regional governance, igniting a sharp rebuttal from BJP members who questioned the National Conference's recent achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

