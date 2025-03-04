Left Menu

Zelenskiy and Merz Strengthen Ukraine-Germany Ties

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has held discussions with Germany's incoming chancellor, Friedrich Merz, about enhancing cooperation. Zelenskiy praised Germany's leadership in supplying air defense systems and its vital role in Ukraine's financial stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 17:27 IST
Zelenskiy and Merz Strengthen Ukraine-Germany Ties

In a significant move to bolster ties, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy engaged in talks with Germany's chancellor-in-waiting, Friedrich Merz, on Tuesday. The conversation focused on future cooperation between the two nations.

Following the call, Zelenskiy highlighted Germany's pivotal contribution to Ukraine, particularly in providing air defense systems that fortify the nation's security.

Moreover, Zelenskiy acknowledged Germany's essential influence on Ukraine's economic stability, underscoring the importance of continued collaborative efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025