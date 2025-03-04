Zelenskiy and Merz Strengthen Ukraine-Germany Ties
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has held discussions with Germany's incoming chancellor, Friedrich Merz, about enhancing cooperation. Zelenskiy praised Germany's leadership in supplying air defense systems and its vital role in Ukraine's financial stability.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 17:27 IST
In a significant move to bolster ties, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy engaged in talks with Germany's chancellor-in-waiting, Friedrich Merz, on Tuesday. The conversation focused on future cooperation between the two nations.
Following the call, Zelenskiy highlighted Germany's pivotal contribution to Ukraine, particularly in providing air defense systems that fortify the nation's security.
Moreover, Zelenskiy acknowledged Germany's essential influence on Ukraine's economic stability, underscoring the importance of continued collaborative efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
