Finland's Foreign Minister expressed apprehension over Washington's decision to pause offensive cyber operations against Russia amid Ukraine peace talks. Speaking in London, Elina Valtonen highlighted her reservations about the strategy's potential to secure lasting peace.

Valtonen articulated doubts about the U.S.'s approach, suggesting pressure should be placed on Russia instead. She expressed hope that President Trump would eventually recognize the strategy's limitations.

President Trump's pivot in foreign policy, highlighted by halted military aid post-White House talks with President Zelenskiy, suggests significant shifts in U.S.-Ukraine-Russia dynamics.

