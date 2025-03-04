Germany Eyes Trillion Euro Coalition for Military and Infrastructure Boom

Germany's conservatives and Social Democrats (SPD) are engaging in coalition talks aimed at stimulating Europe's largest economy with a nearly trillion euro borrowing program focused on military and infrastructure expenditures. The initiative comes amid rising expectations of economic revitalization.

Friedrich Merz, the election winner, seeks to form a coalition with outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz's SPD by Easter. Both parties may attempt to pass special borrowing programs before the current parliament session concludes. The urgency for bolstering military spending has surged, especially after recent geopolitical developments involving the U.S. and Ukraine.

Insiders shared that proposals include 400 billion euros for military enhancements and 500 billion for infrastructure improvements, making up 20% of Germany's GDP. Ahead of a significant EU summit on defense spending, the European Commission also suggests joint borrowing for defense. Anticipation of substantial German bonds is on the rise among analysts.

