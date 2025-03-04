Left Menu

Germany Eyes Trillion Euro Coalition for Military and Infrastructure Boom

Germany's conservatives and SPD discuss a coalition to boost Europe's economy with significant borrowing for military and infrastructure. They consider special funds amidst changing U.S. policies and EU summit proposals, aiming to support Ukraine and strengthen German defenses. Analysts foresee a surge in German bonds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 17:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Germany's conservatives and Social Democrats (SPD) are engaging in coalition talks aimed at stimulating Europe's largest economy with a nearly trillion euro borrowing program focused on military and infrastructure expenditures. The initiative comes amid rising expectations of economic revitalization.

Friedrich Merz, the election winner, seeks to form a coalition with outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz's SPD by Easter. Both parties may attempt to pass special borrowing programs before the current parliament session concludes. The urgency for bolstering military spending has surged, especially after recent geopolitical developments involving the U.S. and Ukraine.

Insiders shared that proposals include 400 billion euros for military enhancements and 500 billion for infrastructure improvements, making up 20% of Germany's GDP. Ahead of a significant EU summit on defense spending, the European Commission also suggests joint borrowing for defense. Anticipation of substantial German bonds is on the rise among analysts.

