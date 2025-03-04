Europe's Bold Move: A 150 Billion Euro Defence Boost

The European Commission on Tuesday proposed a plan to borrow up to 150 billion euros for lending to EU governments, as part of a wide-reaching rearmament strategy spurred by Russia's war in Ukraine and concerns over the reliability of U.S. protection. 'We are living in the most momentous and dangerous of times,' stated European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. 'We are in an era of rearmament. And Europe is ready to massively boost its defence spending.'

This announcement followed U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to pause military aid to Ukraine, underscoring a growing rift between European leaders and Washington regarding the continent's security. Von der Leyen introduced the 150 billion euro fund targeting pan-European defence goals such as air defence, missiles, and drones, alongside a broader proposal that could mobilize up to 800 billion euros for European defence initiatives.

The proposed defence package emphasizes encouraging EU member states to increase their defence budgets, utilizing existing financial resources rather than new EU funding. Some package components require EU government approvals, and joint borrowing for grants, as endorsed by countries like France and Baltic states, was not included. The European Investment Bank plans to expand its defence financing scope, maintaining a ban on funding weapons and ammunition.

