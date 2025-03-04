Left Menu

NDA's Sweep in Andhra Pradesh MLC Elections

NDA candidates A Rajendra Prasad and P Rajasekharam secured victories in the graduate MLC elections in Andhra Pradesh. Prasad won from Krishna-Guntur, while Rajasekharam triumphed in East and West Godavari. Independent G Srinivasulu Naidu clinched the teachers’ constituency seat in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam.

  Country: India
  • India

NDA candidates A Rajendra Prasad and P Rajasekharam emerged victorious in the Andhra Pradesh graduate MLC elections. An official announcement on Tuesday confirmed Prasad's win from the undivided Krishna-Guntur districts.

Guntur district Collector S Nagalakshmi declared A Rajendra Prasad as elected to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council. Rajasekharam, supported by the TDP, BJP, and Janasena, secured a win in the graduate MLC race from East and West Godavari.

Meanwhile, independent G Srinivasulu Naidu won the teachers' constituency seat from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam. The elections for two graduate constituencies and one teachers' constituency were conducted on February 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)

