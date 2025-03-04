Left Menu

Imran Khan Rejects Stadium Renaming in His Honor

Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, disapproves of renaming the Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium in his honor. His sister, Aleema Khan, confirmed his stance, emphasizing his preference for preserving national assets. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is reconsidering the decision following Khan's disapproval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 04-03-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 18:56 IST
Imran Khan Rejects Stadium Renaming in His Honor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed disapproval over the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's decision to rename the Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium after him, according to his sister Aleema Khan.

Aleema Khan addressed the media after visiting her brother in jail, stating that Khan, now 72, did not appreciate the gesture, urging the provincial government to maintain the stadium's original title.

Khan emphasized the importance of preserving national assets' original identities, and the government is revisiting the decision. Political figures, like PML-N's Arbab Khizar Hayat, commend Khan's step, viewing it as a win for integrity in Peshawar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025