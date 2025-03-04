Imran Khan Rejects Stadium Renaming in His Honor

Jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed disapproval over the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's decision to rename the Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium after him, according to his sister Aleema Khan.

Aleema Khan addressed the media after visiting her brother in jail, stating that Khan, now 72, did not appreciate the gesture, urging the provincial government to maintain the stadium's original title.

Khan emphasized the importance of preserving national assets' original identities, and the government is revisiting the decision. Political figures, like PML-N's Arbab Khizar Hayat, commend Khan's step, viewing it as a win for integrity in Peshawar.

(With inputs from agencies.)