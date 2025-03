Diplomatic Tensions: Iran and Turkey at Odds Over Middle East Policy

Iran and Turkey summoned each other's diplomats this week following critical remarks by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Iran's policy of supporting militias. The discussions aimed to temper escalating tensions between the two nations.

On Monday, an Iranian foreign ministry aide met the Turkish ambassador in Tehran, urging the avoidance of 'inappropriate remarks' to maintain bilateral relations. Iran emphasized that Muslim countries should focus on Israel's actions in Palestinian territories and Syria.

Turkey, on Tuesday, reciprocated, summoning Iran's charge d'affaires to stress that foreign policy should not be politicized for domestic gain. The diplomatic spat arises as both countries navigate shifting influence in the Middle East, particularly post-Assad's weakening in Syria.

