Silent Protests and High-Profile Resignations Amid Beed Sarpanch Murder Probe

Nationalist Congress Party leaders, including Supriya Sule, held protests demanding justice for murdered Beed Sarpanch. Allegations and high-profile resignations ensued, including NCP MLA Dhananjay Munde's amid ties to an extortion case linked to the murder. Political leaders demand swift action as pressure mounts on law enforcement and government officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 23:46 IST
NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the Beed Sarpanch murder case, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MP Supriya Sule joined fellow party leaders in a silent protest, demanding justice and criticizing delays in resignation proceedings. Sule insisted they would persist in their fight for justice, accusing some of concealing absconding suspect Krishna Andhale.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske called for harsh penalties for those responsible for the murder of Beed Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. Mhaske advocated for a fast-track trial to secure justice, urging the government to prevent further delays and calling for the alleged mastermind, Walmik Karade, to face legal consequences.

On the same day, NCP MLA Dhananjay Munde, implicated in an extortion case tied to the murder, resigned from his ministerial position. Governor CP Radhakrishnan accepted the resignation as Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis had prompted Munde to step down, highlighting the political turbulence surrounding the murder investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

