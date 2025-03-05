Tragic Bannu Cantonment Attack: A Surge in Violence

A tragic incident unfolded in northwest Pakistan as two explosive-laden vehicles collided with the boundary wall of Bannu Cantonment, resulting in the deaths of at least 12 individuals, including four children, and injuring 30 others.

The attack, executed by suicide bombers at sunset, was claimed by Jaish Al Fursan, a faction associated with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. Security forces managed to neutralize six terrorists following the breach.

In response, routes to the cantonment have been sealed, and a clearance operation is underway. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister condemned the incident and called for a thorough investigation, as the country faces a surge in militant attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)