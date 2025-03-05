Trudeau Slams Tariffs, Warns of Economic Fallout

The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, has condemned the U.S. tariffs on Canadian imports, describing them as 'a very dumb thing to do.' In response to the economic threat posed by these measures, Canada announced immediate tariffs of 25% on C$30 billion worth of U.S. imports.

Relations between Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump have further soured as both nations engage in a trade dispute that could have significant economic implications. Trudeau accused Trump of deliberately targeting the Canadian economy and rejected claims that Canada is not doing enough to stop the flow of harmful substances into the U.S.

The Canadian government is preparing to counter U.S. actions with both tariff and non-tariff measures, while provincial leaders contemplate additional economic sanctions. The heightened tensions have spilled over into social spheres, evidenced by Canadian sports fans protesting American teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)