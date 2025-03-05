Left Menu

Trump's Attack on Campus Protests Sparks Outrage

Donald Trump has threatened to cut federal funding for colleges allowing 'illegal protests,' equating pro-Palestinian campus movements with antisemitism. These actions have been criticized for infringing on free speech rights. The policy echoes Trump's previous executive orders and raises questions on enforcement and constitutional rights.

Updated: 05-03-2025 04:00 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 04:00 IST
President Donald Trump

The U.S. President, Donald Trump, has stirred controversy with his latest social media post threatening to cut federal funding for institutions labeled as permitting 'illegal protests.' The post particularly targets pro-Palestinian campus protests, drawing fire from civil rights groups claiming it undermines freedoms of speech and assembly.

The order threatens imprisonment or deportation for agitators and punishment for American students, inciting fears of censorship among students. Trump's plans reiterate policies from his earlier term and an executive order from January. Critics question its enforceability and constitutionality.

Despite the president's claims, the U.S. government cannot control campus policies directly. However, federal funding via the Department of Education can influence institutional actions. Non-profits argue such measures are alarming, potentially punishing lawful political expression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

