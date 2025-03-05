Resistance Rises: Protests Spread Across U.S. Challenging Trump's Policies

As Donald Trump took to Congress, a fervor of protest ignited nationwide as citizens gathered in parks and statehouses to challenge what they deem as the dangers of his presidency.

Orchestrated by the 50501 Movement, these assemblies protested a wide array of Trump's policies, from tariffs to foreign policy stances, sparking crucial debates.

Protesters expressed their critiques of Trump and his administration, calling for robust opposition from Democrats to combat the swift policy shifts initiated under Trump's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)