Tumultuous Talks: U.S.-Ukraine Minerals Deal in the Balance

The fate of a minerals agreement between the U.S. and Ukraine remains uncertain following a tense Oval Office meeting. Sources indicate that President Trump had plans to announce the deal during his congressional address, backed by a potential signing with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy.

However, during the meeting, which quickly turned sour, Trump and Vice President JD Vance admonished Zelenskiy, insisting on appreciation for U.S. support. Zelenskiy's abrupt exit put the deal on hold, escalating tensions between the nations.

Despite these challenges, discussions continue behind the scenes, with Ukraine expressing readiness for negotiations. The deal could significantly impact U.S.-Ukraine relations, offering access to Ukraine's natural resources in exchange for potential investment benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)