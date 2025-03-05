Tumultuous Talks: U.S.-Ukraine Minerals Deal in the Balance
The controversial U.S.-Ukraine minerals deal faces uncertainty following a tense meeting with U.S. President Trump. After Ukrainian President Zelenskiy left the Oval Office, the deal stalled. Discussions continue as both sides seek a resolution, with Ukraine signaling readiness to negotiate despite a contentious encounter.
The fate of a minerals agreement between the U.S. and Ukraine remains uncertain following a tense Oval Office meeting. Sources indicate that President Trump had plans to announce the deal during his congressional address, backed by a potential signing with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy.
However, during the meeting, which quickly turned sour, Trump and Vice President JD Vance admonished Zelenskiy, insisting on appreciation for U.S. support. Zelenskiy's abrupt exit put the deal on hold, escalating tensions between the nations.
Despite these challenges, discussions continue behind the scenes, with Ukraine expressing readiness for negotiations. The deal could significantly impact U.S.-Ukraine relations, offering access to Ukraine's natural resources in exchange for potential investment benefits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Qatar and India Fast Track Investment Talks
Trump-Putin Negotiations: A New Chapter in U.S.-Russia Relations
Investment Scam Uncovered: Rajendra Makwana Arrested in Fraud Case
ARK Wealth Management: Navigating Volatility with a New Investment Philosophy
Crucial Talks: Israel and Hamas Gear Up for Ceasefire Negotiations