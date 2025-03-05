Left Menu

Tumultuous Talks: U.S.-Ukraine Minerals Deal in the Balance

The controversial U.S.-Ukraine minerals deal faces uncertainty following a tense meeting with U.S. President Trump. After Ukrainian President Zelenskiy left the Oval Office, the deal stalled. Discussions continue as both sides seek a resolution, with Ukraine signaling readiness to negotiate despite a contentious encounter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 04:58 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 04:58 IST
Tumultuous Talks: U.S.-Ukraine Minerals Deal in the Balance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The fate of a minerals agreement between the U.S. and Ukraine remains uncertain following a tense Oval Office meeting. Sources indicate that President Trump had plans to announce the deal during his congressional address, backed by a potential signing with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy.

However, during the meeting, which quickly turned sour, Trump and Vice President JD Vance admonished Zelenskiy, insisting on appreciation for U.S. support. Zelenskiy's abrupt exit put the deal on hold, escalating tensions between the nations.

Despite these challenges, discussions continue behind the scenes, with Ukraine expressing readiness for negotiations. The deal could significantly impact U.S.-Ukraine relations, offering access to Ukraine's natural resources in exchange for potential investment benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025