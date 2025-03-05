Trade Tensions: Negotiating Tariffs with Neighbors

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick hinted at ongoing efforts to negotiate a compromise on tariffs with Canada and Mexico during an interview with Fox Business. This development follows the recent implementation of 25% tariffs on goods imported from these neighboring countries, announced on Tuesday.

The tariffs, alongside doubled duties on Chinese imports, have triggered trade disputes raising concerns about slowed economic growth and heightened consumer prices amidst persistent inflation troubles in the U.S. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau criticized the tariffs, labeling them as a poor decision, and initiated immediate retaliatory measures against the U.S., one of Canada's closest allies.

"Our neighbors have been in constant communication with me trying to reach a fair deal. President Trump is considering meeting them halfway," Lutnick revealed, suggesting a possible resolution might be announced soon. The potential agreement seeks a balanced solution between all parties involved.

