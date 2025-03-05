Trump's Marathon Address to Congress: A Blueprint for Controversy

President Donald Trump delivered a record-breaking address to Congress, asserting credit for his "swift and unrelenting action" in reorienting America's economy, immigration, and foreign policy, setting the longest address record for such an occasion.

Among the topics, Trump identified reducing childhood cancer and tackling autism as top health priorities, urging Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to eliminate toxins from the food supply and environment to safeguard children's health. Additionally, Trump's foreign policy plans featured ideas such as reclaiming the Panama Canal and integrating Greenland into the United States, drawing both applause and criticism.

The address elicited varied reactions, with Republicans lauding his bold initiatives while Democrats showed visible dissent, even exiting the chamber during his speech. Trump's legislative proposals, including banning gender-affirming surgeries in minors, further fueled the divisiveness of his comprehensive address.

(With inputs from agencies.)