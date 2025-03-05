Left Menu

Gurez Valley: Emerging Jewel of Jammu and Kashmir's Tourism Sector

Jammu and Kashmir's CM Omar Abdullah lauds Gurez Valley's recognition as a tourist haven and highlights government efforts to boost tourism. The valley, which received top awards, is being eyed for further development with potential establishment of a Tourism Development Authority. Visitor numbers have surged, underscoring the area's tourism appeal.

Updated: 05-03-2025 12:22 IST
Gurez Valley: Emerging Jewel of Jammu and Kashmir's Tourism Sector
J-K CM Omar Abdullah (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized on Wednesday that the region has become well-known as a tourist hotspot and detailed government efforts to enhance its appeal. Addressing the legislative assembly, Abdullah praised the initiatives taken by the Tourism Department to develop Gurez Valley into a unique tourist destination.

The Chief Minister announced plans for the Tourism Department to assess the need for a Tourism Development Authority in Gurez to bolster its profile. Gurez Valley gained the 'Best of the Destination' award in 2022, while Dawar village in the valley was awarded 'Best Tourism Village' in the gold category by the Union Ministry of Tourism in September 2023.

During his assembly address, Abdullah remarked, 'J-K has recently gained acclaim as a tourist destination. The 2022 award for Gurez Valley highlights its emergence as a unique tourist spot.' Further highlighting the area's allure, he noted the launch of commercial rafting in 2024 and upcoming upgrade plans under the current year's CAPEX Budget 2024-25. Recent data shows a significant rise in international and domestic tourists, with 2.36 crore visitors in 2024, up from 2.12 crore in 2023.

