Trump's Tariff Tandem: New Trade Battlefront With India and Allies
US President Donald Trump criticized high tariffs imposed by countries like India and announced reciprocal measures starting April. Addressing Congress, Trump emphasized unfair trade practices by nations including China and the EU, pushing for reciprocal tariffs. He highlighted imbalances with countries like Canada and Mexico and plans to address trade deficits.
US President Donald Trump has publicly denounced the steep tariffs imposed by India and several other nations, labeling them as 'very unfair'. He announced reciprocal tariffs coming into effect from April 2, targeting countries that impose substantial levies on American products.
Addressing Congress for the first time in his second presidential term, Trump articulated his stance, stating, 'If you don't make your product in America, you will pay a tariff,' as part of broader measures against longstanding trade practices against the US.
Countries like China, Canada, and Mexico were also mentioned as having disproportionate tariffs, prompting reciprocal actions under Trump's directive. The administration aims to rectify these disparities and reinforce the US's trade position globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
