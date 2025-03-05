BJP Walkout: Controversy Over Expunged Remarks on J&K 'Martyrs' and Holidays

On Wednesday, all 28 BJP members exited the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly after Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather removed 'derogatory remarks' made by Sunil Sharma, Leader of Opposition, about the July 13, 1931 'martyrs.'

The issue arose when Waheed-ur-Rehman Para, a PDP legislator, advocated for restoring public holidays on July 13 and December 5 to honor Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah. His remarks spurred responses from CPI(M) member M Y Tarigami and Congress leader Nizamuddin Bhat.

Speaker's expunging of Sharma's comments did not sit well with BJP members, leading to their unified walkout. The context involves the post-2019 removal of these holidays following changes to the state's status and the abrogation of Article 370.

(With inputs from agencies.)