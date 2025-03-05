BJP Walkout: Controversy Over Expunged Remarks on J&K 'Martyrs' and Holidays
BJP members withdrew from the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly after Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather expunged remarks made by the Leader of Opposition regarding the 1931 'martyrs.' The demand for restoring public holidays on July 13 and December 5 brought further tension, leading to the walkout.
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, all 28 BJP members exited the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly after Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather removed 'derogatory remarks' made by Sunil Sharma, Leader of Opposition, about the July 13, 1931 'martyrs.'
The issue arose when Waheed-ur-Rehman Para, a PDP legislator, advocated for restoring public holidays on July 13 and December 5 to honor Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah. His remarks spurred responses from CPI(M) member M Y Tarigami and Congress leader Nizamuddin Bhat.
Speaker's expunging of Sharma's comments did not sit well with BJP members, leading to their unified walkout. The context involves the post-2019 removal of these holidays following changes to the state's status and the abrogation of Article 370.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- walkout
- Jammu and Kashmir
- Assembly
- remarks
- holiday
- July 13
- December 5
- martyrs
- Article 370
ALSO READ
BJP's Gourav Vallabh Criticizes Akhilesh Yadav Over Mahakumbh Remarks
Supreme Court Shields Allahabadia Amid Controversial Remarks Controversy
Minister Faces Backlash Over Lord Hanuman Remarks
BSP Demands Arrest Amidst Uproar Over Udit Raj's Controversial Remarks on Mayawati
Clash Over Kumbh: Political Tensions Rise as Banerjee's Remarks Stir Controversy