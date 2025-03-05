Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over SP MLA's Aurangzeb Remarks

SP MLA Abu Asim Azmi was suspended from the Maharashtra assembly after remarks praising Aurangzeb. Despite retracting his comments to ensure the assembly's function, the motion for suspension passed. Azmi argued the comments were historical, not derogatory, yet outrage persisted, led by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

Maharashtra witnessed political turmoil after SP MLA Abu Asim Azmi was suspended for praising Mughal emperor Aurangzeb during a recent assembly session. Despite retracting his comments to maintain order in the House, Azmi faced unanimous suspension through a voice vote.

Azmi defended his remarks by stating they were based on historical facts, asserting that his intention was not to insult revered figures like Shivaji Maharaj and Sambhaji Maharaj. However, his comments were met with significant backlash from the ruling party members, who considered them a slight against Maratha icons.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took a strong stance against Azmi, labeling him a 'traitor' and emphasizing the importance of respecting historical figures like Sambhaji Maharaj, known for his bravery against Aurangzeb. The issue further exploded, with demands that Azmi be charged with treason.

(With inputs from agencies.)

