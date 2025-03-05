Political Tensions in South Sudan: Risks to Peace

Amid mounting political tensions, South Sudanese soldiers besieged Vice President Riek Machar's residence in the capital, leading to the arrest of several of his close associates. This move followed the capture of an army base in the north by an armed group allied with Machar.

The friction traces back to long-standing rivalries between Machar and President Salva Kiir, a rivalry that has previously ignited a civil war. The recent arrests of Deputy Army Chief Gen. Gabriel Duop Lam and Petroleum Minister Puot Kang Chol have escalated concerns about the stability of the 2018 peace deal.

International envoys are pressing for calm, echoing calls by local advocacy groups to release detained figures and avert further deterioration into full-scale conflict. South Sudan, struggling to implement the peace agreement, is facing postponed elections, stalled by funding shortages.

