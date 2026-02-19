KZN Brokers Landmark Peace Deal Between Taxis and E-Hailing

KwaZulu-Natal Transport and Human Settlements MEC Siboniso Duma has welcomed what he described as a ground-breaking peace agreement between the KZN E-Hailing Council and the Phoenix Taxi Association, marking a decisive step toward stabilising relations in one of Durban’s most volatile public transport corridors.

The agreement follows the alleged assault and ransom demand involving a Bolt driver at Phoenix Plaza on 14 February — an incident that intensified long-standing tensions between the taxi and e-hailing sectors and raised urgent safety concerns for commuters and operators alike.

Facilitated by the Department of Transport’s Public Regulatory Entity (PRE), the intervention signals a new regulatory-driven approach aimed at restoring order while modernising transport governance in the province.

Swift Police Intervention Averted Escalation

Speaking at a high-level stakeholder meeting held at Bethsaida Church in Phoenix, north of Durban, MEC Duma commended the South African Police Service (SAPS), particularly the Phoenix Police Station under Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, for acting swiftly to prevent further violence.

Authorities warned that without immediate intervention, tensions could have escalated into broader unrest in an area already grappling with complex transport rivalries.

The meeting, chaired by the PRE and eThekwini Metro Police, was described as robust and solutions-driven, bringing together key industry stakeholders to confront regulatory gaps, operational disputes and commuter safety risks.

Regulatory Reform Gains Momentum

Central to the breakthrough agreement is alignment with the National Land Transport Amendment Act, which is reshaping South Africa’s e-hailing regulatory framework.

Duma confirmed that e-hailing platform providers are currently registering their digital applications with the National Public Transport Regulator. Between six and 10 companies are under review, with a compliance deadline set for 10 March 2026.

“Successful e-hailing platform providers will be issued with certificates, and the Provincial Regulatory Entity will be informed of these successful providers. This will pave the way for drivers and operators in the province to apply for operating licences,” Duma said.

He added that the PRE will enforce strict compliance before issuing operating licences, closing loopholes that have historically allowed illegal operators to function outside the law.

The reforms build on the National Department of Transport’s November directive urging operators to convert charter permits and meter taxi licences into formal e-hailing operating licences — a move designed to standardise the fast-growing digital mobility sector.

Innovative Local Solutions for Co-Existence

The Phoenix agreement introduces practical, on-the-ground innovations aimed at preventing future conflict:

• A designated drop-off and pick-up zone for e-hailing vehicles at Phoenix Plaza to reduce friction with taxi operators.

• Regular structured engagements between the Phoenix Taxi Association and the KZN E-Hailing Council, with the next meeting scheduled for the second week of March.

• Strengthened traffic enforcement and compliance monitoring.

• Multidisciplinary roadblocks involving the KZN E-Hailing Council, Phoenix Taxi Association, SAPS, Road Traffic Inspectorate and Metro Police to clamp down on illegal operators — including drivers operating without digital platforms, taxi operators without valid permits, and unlawful staff transportation.

• A province-wide E-Hailing Summit, to be hosted in collaboration with eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba, aimed at harmonising relations and building a sustainable coexistence framework. The date and venue will be announced soon.

This coordinated enforcement model represents a shift from reactive policing to proactive, joint-sector regulation — an approach transport authorities say could serve as a template for other high-conflict zones across the province.

Industry Collaboration Signals Turning Point

Duma also commended the South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) eThekwini Region for facilitating dialogue and contributing to the peaceful resolution.

Public transport remains the backbone of economic activity in KwaZulu-Natal, moving millions of commuters annually across taxi, bus and emerging digital mobility platforms. However, regulatory inconsistencies and market competition have led to periodic conflict nationwide.

The Phoenix agreement signals a strategic pivot — recognising that digital innovation in mobility must coexist with the traditional taxi industry under a unified, enforceable regulatory framework.

“This breakthrough demonstrates that dialogue, compliance and decisive enforcement can bring stability to our transport system,” Duma said.

With structured oversight, defined operating zones and strengthened regulatory compliance, provincial authorities believe Phoenix could become a model for resolving transport sector tensions across South Africa.