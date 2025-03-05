Debate Heats Up Over Sanctuary City Policies

On Wednesday, U.S. House lawmakers will question the mayors of four major cities regarding their sanctuary city laws, which limit local cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. The inquiry, led by Republican members of the House Oversight Committee, follows long-standing criticism from President Donald Trump and GOP leaders.

Democratic mayors, including those of Boston, Chicago, Denver, and New York City, will testify in the televised hearing to justify these local measures. They argue the laws enhance public safety by encouraging all residents to interact with local law enforcement without fear of deportation.

The debate underscores tension between federal and local governments over immigration policy, particularly surrounding ICE detainer requests and the constitutional rights of residents. Committee Chairman James Comer claims the local laws hinder federal efforts to capture dangerous criminals, while opponents cite constitutional protections.

(With inputs from agencies.)