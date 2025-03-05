Left Menu

Greenland's Stand: Defiance Against U.S. Acquisition

Greenland's Prime Minister Múte Bourup Egede firmly stated that Greenland will not be bought by the US, responding to President Trump's comments about acquiring the territory. Egede emphasized Greenland's autonomy and self-determination, as the island's elections loom and debates about independence from Denmark intensify.

Updated: 05-03-2025 16:59 IST
  • Country:
  • Greenland

In a bold assertion of Greenland's autonomy, Prime Minister Múte Bourup Egede declared that the island nation cannot be bought or taken, countering US President Donald Trump's overtures for acquisition. Egede, speaking on national identity, reiterated that Greenlanders are neither American nor Danish, pledging that their future will be self-determined.

This statement followed Trump's public appeal to Greenlanders, promising safety and prosperity should they align with the United States. However, the president's remarks also suggested an underlying agenda to acquire the Danish territory for strategic purposes, triggering widespread apprehension and indignation among Greenland's populace.

As Greenland approaches its parliamentary elections, the dialogue on independence from Denmark has gained momentum. Denmark's foreign minister expressed optimism about Greenland's right to self-determination, underscoring the importance of free elections, while tensions simmer over the island's geopolitical future.

