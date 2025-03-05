Left Menu

Prashant Kishor Criticizes Nitish Kumar's Political Maneuvers in Bihar

Prashant Kishor, former election strategist now politician, claims Nitish Kumar will ally with BJP for Bihar assembly polls but might switch sides later for another CM term. Kishor criticizes Kumar's declining popularity and holds him and Lalu Prasad culpable for Bihar's political stagnation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bettiah | Updated: 05-03-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 17:01 IST
Prashant Kishor
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned election strategist-turned-politician, Prashant Kishor, has made an incisive prediction regarding Bihar's political landscape. On Wednesday, Kishor alleged that JD(U) president, Nitish Kumar, is set to contest the state assembly elections in alliance with the BJP, though he may later change sides to secure another chief ministerial term.

Addressing a press conference in West Champaran district, Kishor voiced skepticism about Kumar's popularity, asserting that regardless of alliances, the 74-year-old lacks the public favor necessary for a fifth consecutive term. He expressed willingness to abandon his political campaign if proven wrong.

Kishor, founder of the Jan Suraaj Party, further criticized Kumar's leadership, accusing him of contributing to Bihar's political stagnation. The prohibition policy and ties with BJP were scrutinized, questioning their consistency and impact on the state's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

