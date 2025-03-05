Stalin Pushes for 1971 Census as Basis for Delimitation, Urges South Indian Unity

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin escalated his call for using the 1971 Census as the basis for Parliamentary constituency delimitation starting in 2026, proposing a Joint Action Committee (JAC) to unify southern states on related demands. The resolution was passed during an all-party meeting, highlighting preservation of current representation percentages as paramount.

The meeting underscored that the delimitation should not penalize states with successful socio-economic policies. Stalin and various parties, including AIADMK, resolved that Tamil Nadu's percentage in the Parliament, currently at 7.18, must remain unchanged, warning against threats to federalism and southern representation.

While Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured no adverse effects from delimitation, southern states, including Karnataka and Telangana, have joined Tamil Nadu in questioning the basis for determining representation changes, aiming to safeguard regional interests effectively.

