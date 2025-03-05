Trump's Ukraine Gambit: A Test for Europe's Far-Right Unity

Donald Trump's confrontation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is unraveling growing rifts within Europe's far-right circles over his initiative to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

While figures like Hungary's Viktor Orban publicly support Trump, others express hesitations or outright criticism toward his approach, which includes freezing U.S. military aid to Ukraine. This disparity underscores the challenges in consolidating the European far-right.

The varying reactions from politicians like Italy's Matteo Salvini and Britain's Nigel Farage reveal the fragile cohesion within these movements and the complexities in aligning behind Trump's plan, potentially hindering their influence in the European Union.

