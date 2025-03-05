Greece's Political Turmoil: Opposition Challenges Over Deadly Train Disaster
Greece's opposition filed a censure motion against the government following a fatal 2023 train crash. The government faces criticism for inadequate safety measures and alleged evidence cover-up. Protests highlight public outrage, while the ruling party remains firm in its defense, aiming to complete railway reforms by 2027.
Greece's political landscape is heating up as the main opposition party plans to submit a censure motion against the government following the fatal train disaster of 2023. The move comes amid public protests criticizing perceived governmental neglect and lack of accountability.
Recent protests marked the second anniversary of Greece's worst rail crash, which claimed 57 lives, predominantly students. Protesters demand justice and accuse the government of avoiding responsibility. Opposition says the government's failure to address critical safety concerns and alleged evidence cover-ups have eroded public trust.
Despite the government's insistence on stability and ongoing reforms, frustration over infrastructure inadequacies persists. A parliamentary investigation is underway, and fresh protests are expected. The government remains firm in its defense, denying responsibility, while a foreign company is set to oversee railway maintenance.
