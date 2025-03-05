Left Menu

Shiv Sena Lauds Suspension of SP MLA over Aurangzeb Comments

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC welcomed the suspension of SP MLA Abu Azmi from the Maharashtra Assembly over his remarks glorifying Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. The suspension motion, initiated by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil, highlights a contentious debate over Azmi's views on historical narratives and controversial figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 19:36 IST
Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events at the Maharashtra Assembly, Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi has been suspended following his divisive comments about Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC has praised this decision, reflecting the political uproar surrounding Azmi's portrayal of Aurangzeb as a skilled administrator. Azmi's statements have ignited a fierce backlash, forcing the House to take stern action against him.

The suspension proposal, spearheaded by Maharashtra Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil and passing through a vehement legislative debate, is rooted in Azmi's claims about Aurangzeb's rule, including India's GDP and temple construction. His remarks faced intense criticism from Mahayuti legislators and led Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to express strong condemnation, fearing Azmi's words would have lasting repercussions.

The controversy has extended beyond state politics, with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also voicing stern objections, calling for Azmi's removal from the Samajwadi Party. A zero FIR was filed against Azmi, further escalating the situation. This unfolding saga not only underscores tensions around historical interpretation but also spotlights the broader political milieu surrounding India's cultural narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

