Portugal's PM Faces Political Turmoil Amid Family Firm Controversy

Portugal's Prime Minister, Luis Montenegro, announced on Wednesday that his minority government would be subject to a confidence vote, raising the stakes in a political drama that could result in its downfall. The move comes as the two leading opposition parties have signaled their intention to vote against the government.

The catalyst for this political instability is a consulting firm owned by Montenegro's family, which secured contracts with private companies. The opposition parties claim these deals uniquely benefited the prime minister, although Montenegro insists there was no conflict of interest.

A rejection of the confidence motion would lead to the government's dismissal, as dictated by the constitution. Historically, Portugal's parliament has only once voted down such a motion since the country's democratic resurgence in 1974.

(With inputs from agencies.)