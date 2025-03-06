Some people trying to intimidate, silence us: CM Omar in J-K Assembly

Asserting that nobody can snatch a right from citizens to discuss Article 370, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said some people are trying to ''intimidate, threaten and silence us'' but his party will continue its fight for the rights of people of Jammu and Kashmir. Winding up the discussion on motion of thanks to Lt Governor Manoj Sinha's address, Abdullah said the dignity of J&K has gone with the downgrading of the erstwhile state into the Union Territory. "...I am not fighting for statehood for my own self, this fight is in the interest of J&K. The things which we want to do can be given the practical shape only when we get back statehood. The things which we want back and the things which need to be changed," the chief minister said. Referring to Peoples Conference legislator Sajad Gani Lone's demand that a resolution should have been passed in the House for restoration of statehood instead of passing the resolution in the cabinet meeting, he said such a resolution was not deliberately moved in the House considering that every member is supportive of the demand. "Our dignity has gone with the downgrading of the state (to Union Territory). If you wish to move a resolution on it, please go ahead and we will support you," he said. He said the fight for statehood is based on "truth, justice and law" and its restoration will provide relief to the people of J&K. "We will not backtrack from this fight. At times, some people are trying to intimidate, threaten and silence us but we are not those who will go silent. We will continue our fight for the rights of the people, their dignity, development and brotherhood," the chief minister said.

However, he did not identify those people who are allegedly threatening National Conference legislators.

Coming down heavily on the speech of Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma, Abdullah said he (Sharma) is saying that speaking on Article 370 was like wasting the time of the House but the reality is that it was BJP members who talked most about the constitutional provision that granted special status to J&K. The Centre abrogated Article 370 in August 2019. "Do not tell me that the Supreme Court has put its stamp on abrogation of Article 370. Decisions can be reviewed and the government does change but don't tell me that it (Article 370) will not return. ''We say that it will come back and you live with your hope and we will also live with our hope. Who knows what will happen next," Abdullah said, adding "you cannot snatch a right to talk on this issue from us".

