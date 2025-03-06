Manipur: Meitei civil society organisation to go ahead with peace march on March 8

Left Menu

A Meitei civil society organisation on Thursday said it will proceed with its planned peace march from Imphal to Senapati district on March 8, along with other like-minded organisations.Federation of Civil Society FOCS president Th. Manihar told reporters, We appreciate Union Home Minister Amit Shahs announcement allowing the free movement of all people on all roads in Manipur from March 8.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 06-03-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 18:59 IST
A Meitei civil society organisation on Thursday said it will proceed with its planned peace march from Imphal to Senapati district on March 8, along with other like-minded organisations.

Federation of Civil Society (FOCS) president Th. Manihar told reporters, ''We appreciate Union Home Minister Amit Shah's announcement allowing the free movement of all people on all roads in Manipur from March 8. In line with this, we are proceeding with our peace march to convey a message of harmony, not to provoke anyone.'' Acknowledging opposition from three Kuki organisations, Manihar urged them to support the march instead. ''Three Kuki organisations have objected to our proposed march. We appeal to them to join us in this effort for peace. The march is also a way to see if the Centre stands by its commitment to allowing free movement,'' he said.

The march is set to begin at 8 am from Kangla Gate and will proceed to Senapati district. FOCS has also planned another march to the border town of Moreh in the near future.

Manihar claimed that organisations like the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) and the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) have not opposed the march and called on them to support this gesture of peace.

The march from Imphal to Senapati will pass through Kangpokpi district, which is predominantly Kuki-inhabited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

