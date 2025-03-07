Trump hails $20 bln investment by French-based CMA CGM shipping firm
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-03-2025 01:47 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 01:47 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said French-based shipping firm CMA CGM would invest $20 billion in the United States to build out shipping logistics and terminals.
Trump told reporters he would also announce a new program for building ships in the United States next week or the following week, including incentives.
CMA CGM CEO Rodolphe Saade, who joined Trump in the Oval Office, confirmed the investment and said it was expected to create 10,000 jobs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rodolphe Saade
- Trump
- U.S.
- French
- Donald Trump
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing?
Trump Administration Halts NYC's Congestion Pricing Program
Trump Considers DOGE Savings Redistribution and Debt Reduction
Trump Puts Elon Musk in Charge of Government Efficiency Program
Mineral Pact Negotiations Underway: Trump's Push for Ukraine Deal