Trump hails $20 bln investment by French-based CMA CGM shipping firm

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said French-based shipping firm CMA CGM would invest $20 billion in the United States to build out shipping logistics and terminals.

Trump told reporters he would also announce a new program for building ships in the United States next week or the following week, including incentives.

CMA CGM CEO Rodolphe Saade, who joined Trump in the Oval Office, confirmed the investment and said it was expected to create 10,000 jobs.

