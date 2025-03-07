Left Menu

Roadmap for economic growth: CM Omar Abdullah presents JK's first budget in six years

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-03-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 12:13 IST
Roadmap for economic growth: CM Omar Abdullah presents JK's first budget in six years
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday presented the first budget of Jammu and Kashmir in six years and said it is a roadmap for economic growth and a true reflection of people's aspirations.

Presenting the budget in the legislative assembly here, Abdullah, who holds the finance portfolio, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman for their support in various sectors.

''I am happy to present the budget for the first time as the finance minister of J&K. This is a roadmap for economic growth and a true reflection of people's aspirations,'' said the chief minister, who started his budget speech with a Persian couplet.

This is the first budget of the National Conference government after it came to power in October last year, ending six years of central rule.

The last budget session took place in 2018 under the then PDP-BJP government in the erstwhile state of J&K, which was split into two union territories after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

''Our challenges are vast and our limitations are many but we must collectively pledge to confront these challenges head on with unwavering resolve,'' Abdullah told the House.

He said he has endeavoured to prepare this maiden budget as a ''true reflection of the dreams of our people, the needs of our future generations and the aspirations of every citizen of Jammu and Kashmir''.

The restoration of statehood to J&K is a deeply cherished aspiration of the people and ''our government remains resolute in working towards its fulfilment'', he said.

Before presenting the budget, Abdullah said in a post on X that he could have never imagined that he would be presenting the budget one day.

''A little more than 7 years ago, tongue firmly in cheek, I was imitating the ritual of Finance Ministers holding up their briefcases as they enter Assemblies & Parliament to deliver the budget. Never in a million years did I ever imagine I'd be doing this for real,'' he said.

He also shared a picture of himself carrying a briefcase as he walked with the late BJP leader Devender Singh Rana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025