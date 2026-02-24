Proteas Fortress: South Africa's Dominance at Narendra Modi Stadium

In a tournament marked by extensive travel and diverse playing conditions, the South African cricket team has turned the Narendra Modi Stadium into a strategic stronghold. Benefiting from familiarity with the venue, the Proteas are leveraging their location advantage to emerge as formidable opponents.

Throughout the group stage, South Africa capitalized on their familiarity with Ahmedabad, defeating teams like Canada, Afghanistan, and New Zealand. As the fixtures progressed into the Super 8s, this home-away-from-home served them well against India, and they prepare for the West Indies with a confidence borne from consistency.

Playing five out of seven matches at this venue before the semifinals, South Africa enjoys not only logistical ease but also strategic clarity. Their experience in Ahmedabad offers them a psychological edge as they continue into the competition, equipped with both physical vigor and tactical acumen.