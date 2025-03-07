Adityanath pays tributes to UP's first CM G B Pant on his death anniversary

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Friday paid heartfelt tributes to Govind Ballabh Pant, a revered freedom fighter and the first chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, by garlanding his statue on the occasion of his death anniversary.

Speaking at an event organized at Pant Park in Gorakhpur University, Adityanath highlighted the Bharat Ratna awardee's significant contributions as a member of the Constituent Assembly that drafted the Constitution.

He praised Pant as a towering hero of India's freedom struggle, who made an indelible impact as an eminent advocate, a skilled politician and an accomplished administrator, according to an official statement.

Adityanath emphasized that Pant was pivotal in strengthening the state's governance system as the chief minister until 1954. Later, as the Union Home Minister, he was instrumental in establishing Hindi as one of the official languages of India. In recognition of his exceptional service to the nation, he was honoured with the Bharat Ratna in 1957.

The chief minister also recalled that Pant laid the foundation stone of Gorakhpur University. Remembering his legacy, Adityanath said, ''Pant left this world on March 7, 1961. On his death anniversary today, I bow to his memory and offer my humble tribute on behalf of the state's people.''

