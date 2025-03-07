Odisha Assembly Uproar: Controversy Over Panchayati Raj Divas Date Change

The Odisha assembly witnessed significant commotion on Friday as opposition parties BJD and Congress clashed with the BJP government over alleged disrespect to the state's stalwart, Biju Patnaik.

The discord originated from the decision to delink Panchayati Raj Divas from Patnaik's birth anniversary on March 5, a move the opposition claims aims to diminish Patnaik's legacy.

The government has shifted the observance to April 24, aligning it with national observance day, a change that has provoked protests both inside and outside the assembly premises.

(With inputs from agencies.)