Odisha Assembly Uproar: Controversy Over Panchayati Raj Divas Date Change

Odisha's assembly was disrupted by opposition parties BJD and Congress due to the BJP government's decision to change the observance date of Panchayati Raj Divas, previously linked to Biju Patnaik's birth anniversary. They accused the government of disrespecting the leader, sparking protests and assembly adjournments.

Updated: 07-03-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 14:47 IST
Biju Patnaik
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha assembly witnessed significant commotion on Friday as opposition parties BJD and Congress clashed with the BJP government over alleged disrespect to the state's stalwart, Biju Patnaik.

The discord originated from the decision to delink Panchayati Raj Divas from Patnaik's birth anniversary on March 5, a move the opposition claims aims to diminish Patnaik's legacy.

The government has shifted the observance to April 24, aligning it with national observance day, a change that has provoked protests both inside and outside the assembly premises.

