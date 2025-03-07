Odisha Assembly Uproar: Controversy Over Panchayati Raj Divas Date Change
Odisha's assembly was disrupted by opposition parties BJD and Congress due to the BJP government's decision to change the observance date of Panchayati Raj Divas, previously linked to Biju Patnaik's birth anniversary. They accused the government of disrespecting the leader, sparking protests and assembly adjournments.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-03-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 14:47 IST
- Country:
- India
The Odisha assembly witnessed significant commotion on Friday as opposition parties BJD and Congress clashed with the BJP government over alleged disrespect to the state's stalwart, Biju Patnaik.
The discord originated from the decision to delink Panchayati Raj Divas from Patnaik's birth anniversary on March 5, a move the opposition claims aims to diminish Patnaik's legacy.
The government has shifted the observance to April 24, aligning it with national observance day, a change that has provoked protests both inside and outside the assembly premises.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Biju Patnaik
- Odisha
- BJP
- Congress
- BJD
- Panchayati Raj Divas
- assembly
- protest
- legacy
- politics
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP MLA from Rohini Vijender Gupta to be new speaker of Delhi Assembly: party leaders.
Vijender Gupta Nominated as BJP's Delhi Assembly Speaker Candidate
Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna tables Budget for financial year 2025-26 in State Assembly.
Uttarakhand Assembly Session Highlights: Protests, Budget Approvals, and Infrastructure Developments
Gujarat Finance Minister Kanu Desai presents Rs 3.70 lakh crore budget in state assembly for financial year 2025-26.