Maharashtra's Path Forward: Fadnavis Outlines Ambitious Development Plans

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis criticized former CM Uddhav Thackeray for halting projects and highlighted ongoing initiatives like the Metro 3 line and Nagpur-Goa Expressway. He emphasized a coordinated approach within the Mahayuti government and outlined a 100-day work plan evaluated by the Quality Council of India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-03-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 15:53 IST
Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has criticized his predecessor, Uddhav Thackeray, for allegedly stalling ongoing projects as he outlines the state's roadmap. In a recent legislative session, Fadnavis emphasized that decisions under the Mahayuti government, which includes BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, were made collaboratively. He stressed that the alliance works in coordination, with all leaders participating in the decision-making process.

Fadnavis revealed an ambitious 100-day work plan, designed to enhance office records and promote a people-friendly governance model. The Quality Council of India (QCI) will assess each department's performance, rewarding high achievers on May 1. The Chief Minister declared the full operation of Mumbai's Metro 3 line by June 2025, with all metro lines set to commence operations by 2027, aiming to revamp the state's infrastructure.

Moreover, Fadnavis addressed the proposed 802-kilometre Nagpur-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway as a catalyst for economic growth, especially in Marathwada. Despite resistance in Kolhapur, he garnered support from district farmers. Lastly, Fadnavis dismissed comparisons to Gujarat, asserting that Maharashtra continues to lead in attracting investments, underpinning its economic prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

