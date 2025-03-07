Left Menu

Canada's Liberal Leadership Race: The Next Prime Minister

The Canadian Liberal Party is set to elect a new leader to succeed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who announced his resignation due to increasing dissatisfaction. The winner will also become the new prime minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 16:47 IST
The ruling Liberal Party in Canada is poised to elect a new leader to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Trudeau, facing growing dissatisfaction from the party and the public, declared his intention to step down last January. The outcome of the leadership race will be unveiled on March 9, and the winner will assume the role of prime minister.

In contrast to other countries like Australia and Britain, where leaders can be swiftly replaced by legislators, Canada's party leaders are selected by members through organized contests. The resignation of Trudeau has automatically initiated this race. Prominent contenders include former central bank governor Mark Carney, who currently leads the polls, and ex-finance minister Chrystia Freeland, whose departure last December spurred a crisis in the party.

The contest employs a ranked ballot system across Canada's 343 parliamentary constituencies, with a candidate needing broad national support to win. Each constituency is allocated 100 points, divided according to the votes candidates receive. The Liberal Party plans to reveal the results at a gathering in Ottawa, signaling the potential for a new national election, which could occur by this October or earlier, depending on parliamentary dynamics.

