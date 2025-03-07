Left Menu

Ukraine's Peace Dilemma: The Controversial Istanbul Accords

The proposed Istanbul Accords, a peace deal framework between Russia and Ukraine, suggests Ukraine abandon NATO ambitions in exchange for security guarantees. However, disagreements persist, with Ukraine President Zelenskiy rejecting it and concerns about Ukraine's defensibility against future threats. The accords face scrutiny amid evolving geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 17:50 IST
Ukraine's Peace Dilemma: The Controversial Istanbul Accords

The Kremlin has acknowledged that early drafts of accords, discussed by Moscow and Kyiv during the initial stages of the conflict, could potentially serve as groundwork for a peace deal. Nevertheless, Ukraine's President Zelenskiy has consistently dismissed these proposals as untenable.

The agreements, deliberated in Istanbul in March 2022, called for Ukraine to renounce NATO aspirations and adopt a neutral stance in exchange for security assurances from major world powers. However, significant rifts emerged, notably over Russia's insistence on having veto power concerning any actions by these guarantor states in facilitating Ukraine.

Concerns have heightened, particularly in Kyiv, over possible concessions that might neglect Ukraine's security interests. Recent U.S. diplomatic actions have added to these fears, leading to a turbulent phase in the negotiations as the quest for a viable peace framework continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025