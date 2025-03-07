The Kremlin has acknowledged that early drafts of accords, discussed by Moscow and Kyiv during the initial stages of the conflict, could potentially serve as groundwork for a peace deal. Nevertheless, Ukraine's President Zelenskiy has consistently dismissed these proposals as untenable.

The agreements, deliberated in Istanbul in March 2022, called for Ukraine to renounce NATO aspirations and adopt a neutral stance in exchange for security assurances from major world powers. However, significant rifts emerged, notably over Russia's insistence on having veto power concerning any actions by these guarantor states in facilitating Ukraine.

Concerns have heightened, particularly in Kyiv, over possible concessions that might neglect Ukraine's security interests. Recent U.S. diplomatic actions have added to these fears, leading to a turbulent phase in the negotiations as the quest for a viable peace framework continues.

