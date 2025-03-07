Left Menu

Congress Strategizes to Corner Government in Upcoming Budget Session

Senior Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Rahul Gandhi, will meet to plan their strategy for the second part of the Budget session of Parliament. Key issues include opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and addressing the duplicate voter I-card issue. Coordination with other parties, including the INDIA bloc, will be crucial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 19:41 IST
Congress Strategizes to Corner Government in Upcoming Budget Session
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leaders are convening on Monday evening to strategize for the second part of the Parliament's Budget session. The meeting, led by Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Rahul Gandhi, aims to address key issues like the duplicate voter I-card problem and the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

Congress's parliamentary strategy group seeks to rally support from other parties, including the INDIA opposition bloc, to challenge the government on these critical matters. Gaurav Gogoi and Pramod Tiwari, deputy leaders in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha respectively, will also attend.

With heightened focus on the alleged electoral irregularities, Congress is emphasizing consultations with INDIA bloc members to present a united opposition, ensuring that the concerns are effectively raised when Parliament reconvenes on March 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025