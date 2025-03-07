Congress Strategizes to Corner Government in Upcoming Budget Session

Senior Congress leaders are convening on Monday evening to strategize for the second part of the Parliament's Budget session. The meeting, led by Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Rahul Gandhi, aims to address key issues like the duplicate voter I-card problem and the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

Congress's parliamentary strategy group seeks to rally support from other parties, including the INDIA opposition bloc, to challenge the government on these critical matters. Gaurav Gogoi and Pramod Tiwari, deputy leaders in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha respectively, will also attend.

With heightened focus on the alleged electoral irregularities, Congress is emphasizing consultations with INDIA bloc members to present a united opposition, ensuring that the concerns are effectively raised when Parliament reconvenes on March 10.

