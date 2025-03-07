Congress Strategizes to Corner Government in Upcoming Budget Session
Senior Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Rahul Gandhi, will meet to plan their strategy for the second part of the Budget session of Parliament. Key issues include opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and addressing the duplicate voter I-card issue. Coordination with other parties, including the INDIA bloc, will be crucial.
- Country:
- India
Senior Congress leaders are convening on Monday evening to strategize for the second part of the Parliament's Budget session. The meeting, led by Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Rahul Gandhi, aims to address key issues like the duplicate voter I-card problem and the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.
Congress's parliamentary strategy group seeks to rally support from other parties, including the INDIA opposition bloc, to challenge the government on these critical matters. Gaurav Gogoi and Pramod Tiwari, deputy leaders in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha respectively, will also attend.
With heightened focus on the alleged electoral irregularities, Congress is emphasizing consultations with INDIA bloc members to present a united opposition, ensuring that the concerns are effectively raised when Parliament reconvenes on March 10.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi's Dynamic Visit to Rae Bareli: A Day of Engagements
Rahul Gandhi's Dynamic Day in Rae Bareli: Engaging with Constituents
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP for Ignoring Core Issues, Favoring Capitalists
Rahul Gandhi's Rallying Call for Dalit Empowerment and Political Unity
Rahul Gandhi Advocates for United India: 'Two Nations Cannot Exist'