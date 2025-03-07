Bajwa Raises Alarm Over Delimitation Impact in Punjab
Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa urges a united front among state political parties to address the 2026 delimitation of parliamentary constituencies. Bajwa warns of reduced parliamentary representation for Punjab and potential negative impacts on the state's political and economic interests.
- Country:
- India
In a call to action, Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday urged political leaders from all parties in the state to unite over concerns regarding the upcoming delimitation of parliamentary constituencies, set for 2026.
Bajwa highlighted that the delimitation could significantly impact the northern states, including Punjab, where the number of Lok Sabha seats is expected to increase but with diminished percentage representation. Currently at 13 seats, Punjab's parliamentary strength could rise to 18, but this percentage decrease could marginalize the state further on the national stage.
Bajwa underscored that despite being a minority community-dominant state, Punjab already experiences neglect from the BJP-led Union government. He pointed to issues such as the pending rural development fund and the recent paddy procurement crisis as part of ongoing challenges. Bajwa emphasized the urgency of preserving Punjab's political and economic interests amidst these shifts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gandhi's Dual Representation: A Unique Lok Sabha Dynamic
Union Minister Criticizes Air India for Defective Seats
Lok Sabha delimitation hanging over southern states like sword: TN CM Stalin in Chennai.
TN CM Stalin announces convening all-party meeting on March 5 to discuss Lok Sabha delimitation.
High-Stakes Election Battle in Andhra Pradesh: MLC Seats Up for Grabs