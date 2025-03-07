Bajwa Raises Alarm Over Delimitation Impact in Punjab

In a call to action, Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday urged political leaders from all parties in the state to unite over concerns regarding the upcoming delimitation of parliamentary constituencies, set for 2026.

Bajwa highlighted that the delimitation could significantly impact the northern states, including Punjab, where the number of Lok Sabha seats is expected to increase but with diminished percentage representation. Currently at 13 seats, Punjab's parliamentary strength could rise to 18, but this percentage decrease could marginalize the state further on the national stage.

Bajwa underscored that despite being a minority community-dominant state, Punjab already experiences neglect from the BJP-led Union government. He pointed to issues such as the pending rural development fund and the recent paddy procurement crisis as part of ongoing challenges. Bajwa emphasized the urgency of preserving Punjab's political and economic interests amidst these shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)