Diplomatic Dialogues: Vikram Misri's Strategic Talks in Moscow

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri conducted talks with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko to explore bilateral cooperation. The discussions, held in Moscow, also delved into the ongoing Ukraine conflict, highlighting pivotal global issues.

Misri's visit gains prominence as it coincides with tensions following a controversial exchange at the White House involving US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This altercation prompted European nations to rally behind Zelenskyy.

Moreover, the dialogue aimed to address concerns about Indian nationals in the Russian military and potential implications of new Western sanctions on India's energy ties with Russia. The visit follows a recent trip by Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, reflecting a continuum in strategic relations.

