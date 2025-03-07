Left Menu

Delimitation Debate: TN CM MK Stalin's Controversial Call for Higher Birth Rates

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri criticized Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin for urging an increase in birthrates to ensure representation in Parliament amid delimitation plans. Stalin fears the Centre's pro-rata basis will reduce southern states' influence, urging couples to prioritize larger families, contradicting prior population control successes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 21:58 IST
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the midst of a heated delimitation row, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has launched a scathing critique of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's call for couples to increase birth rates immediately.

Puri argues that producing more children won't necessarily translate into benefits during the proposed delimitation. 'It doesn't work like that; those states who produce more kids will benefit more during delimitation,' he asserted during a discussion with women journalists on the eve of International Women's Day, emphasizing India's status as both the largest democracy and a mature governance system.

This controversy stems from Stalin's recent comments at a marriage ceremony and his open letter to fellow state leaders, where he urged Tamil Nadu couples to 'give birth to a child immediately.' Stalin believes this approach is necessary to counter the Centre's plans for a 'pro-rata' constituency delimitation that, he asserts, would disproportionately disadvantage southern states with controlled populations.

Stalin's stance sharply reverses previous advocacy for family planning, triggering a national debate as he stresses the connection between population size and parliamentary representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

