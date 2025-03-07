Telangana State Pushes for Progress: MPs Rally for Central Support

In a strategic move to address unresolved state issues with the Centre, the Telangana government is organizing a pivotal meeting of its MPs this Saturday. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is slated to lead discussions.

According to Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, the gathering aims to galvanize members of parliament to articulate state priorities within federal venues, accentuating projects needing central attention. Notable attendees include Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

The state government emphasizes the necessity of approvals and financial backing for key initiatives such as the expansion of Hyderabad metro rail and the redevelopment of the Musi river. Reddy recently claimed opposition from Minister Kishan Reddy, citing political friction over credit attribution, accusations that have been denied.

