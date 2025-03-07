Shuttle Diplomacy: U.S. Engages Allies Over Ukraine

In a significant move regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, U.S. diplomacy is ramping up. White House National Security Adviser Mike Waltz has confirmed that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will attend a crucial meeting next week.

This development follows a series of high-level discussions and visits involving major global leaders. President Biden has already engaged in conversations with President Macron of France and Prime Minister Starmer of the United Kingdom, among others.

These diplomatic efforts, occurring within the initial month of President Biden's leadership, underscore a proactive approach to shuttle diplomacy intended to address and potentially resolve tensions relating to Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)