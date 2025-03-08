Left Menu

Syria Rejoins OIC After Decade-Long Freeze

Syria's membership in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation was re-activated after being frozen in 2012. This move follows the toppling of Bashar al-Assad by Syrian rebels last December, and signals efforts to rebuild international ties. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan played a key role in this decision.

Syria's membership in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which had been suspended since 2012, has been restored. This development was confirmed during a meeting of the OIC's 57-member group in Jeddah. The decision is a result of a significant proposal by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

The suspension of Syria's membership was originally due to the ongoing civil war that began over a decade ago. Recently, with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad ousted by rebels led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), efforts have accelerated to reintegrate Syria into regional and international politics. Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani was welcomed back to the OIC with a warm reception.

Turkey, a staunch supporter of the Syrian rebels, now pledges to assist the newly established government in Damascus. This includes military training efforts and diplomatic engagements. Most notably, Syria's new leadership has received an invitation to an Arab League summit in Cairo, marking a renewed chapter in strengthening Middle Eastern alliances.

