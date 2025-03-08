Rogelio Ramirez de la O Steps Down: A Financial Transition in Mexico

In a significant shift within Mexico's financial leadership, Rogelio Ramirez de la O, the Finance Minister, stepped down on Friday. His deputy, Edgar Amador, has been appointed as his successor, pledging to maintain economic stability despite the nation's current challenges.

Ramirez de la O cited personal reasons for his departure after nearly four years at the helm of the budget. He had continued temporarily under Claudia Sheinbaum, following last year's election. Amador, who was Ramirez de la O's deputy and a former central bank member, expressed confidence in maintaining the country's macroeconomic stability.

Although Mexico's economy faced contraction in the last quarter, with looming trade tensions with the U.S., markets remained stable following the transition. The peso and stock market showed no adverse reaction, underlining confidence in Mexico's fiscal policy continuing uninterrupted.

